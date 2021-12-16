Home
WATCH LIVE: DPS holds Operation Lone Star briefing
The Texas Department of Public Safety will give its weekly briefing on Operation Lone Star Thursday morning. Officials are expected to discuss the progress of...
San Benito food pantry fully stocked thanks to donations
The San Benito food pantry is providing resources...
Border charities looking to give back to the community
Charities on both sides of the border on...
Dec. 16, 2021: Warm, breezy with temperatures in mid-80s
Dec. 15, 2021: Warm, breezy with temperatures in mid-80s
Dec. 14, 2021: Warm, breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Brownsville ISD Names Rowe OC Tarantola New Head Coach at Lopez
BROWNSVILLE - Brownsville Independent School District filled the only head football coach opening in the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday as they named McAllen Rowe offensive...
Catching up with Former Mr. Texas Football Landry Gilpin
If you're a high school football fan, you...
A Look Into The Pace Vikings Strong Start
The Brownsville Pace Vikings basketball team finished last...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Despensa de alimentos de San Benito completamente equipada gracias a las donaciones
La despensa de alimentos de San Benito está proporcionando recursos para la comunidad, especialmente durante las vacaciones. Forest Walker, presidente de la despensa de alimentos...
Grupos que defienden los derechos de los migrantes acusan al gobernador de Texas de discriminación
Varios grupos de defensa a nivel nacional y...
El condado Cameron informa de 1 muerte relacionada con COVID no vacunada, 11 nuevos casos positivos
El condado Cameron informó de una muerte relacionada...
