Home
News
Made in the 956: Valley singer to perform at Harlingen's Rio Fest
It's a special homecoming for one Valley singer-songwriter. Alex Coba is from Harlingen and this week, he's coming home to perform at the re-vamped Rio...
Biden policy making it harder for Venezuelan migrants to seek asylum
Border Patrol has been sending Venezuelan migrants seeking...
Nov. 8, 2022: Isolated showers with temperatures in upper 80s
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Nov. 8, 2022: Isolated showers with temperatures in upper 80s
Nov. 7, 2022: Warm and breezy with temperatures in upper 80s
Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022: Less humid with temperatures in the 70s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Power Poll: Week 12
5 Star Plays - Week 11
Check out the 5 best plays from Week...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol - Nov. 7, 2022
Pump Patrol - Nov. 4, 2022
Pump Patrol - Friday, October 28, 2022
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Bill Clinton muestra su apoyo hacia la candidata Michelle Vallejo
El expresidente Bill Clinton se detuvo en Edinburg el lunes para participar en un mitin de "Salgan a votar" con la candidata al Congreso del Distrito...
Hinojosa y La Mantia se enfrentan en la contienda para el Distrito 27 del Senado de Texas
Dos habitantes del sur de Texas compiten por...
Cuidando el Planeta: Tirar toallitas húmedas al inodoro causa problemas en las tuberías
Hoy en Cuidando el Planeta, Karen Gonzalez nos...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days