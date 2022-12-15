Home
News
Groundbreaking of Matt's Cash and Carry store in Pharr set to begin
A groundbreaking ceremony for Matt's Cash and Carry store in Pharr is happening Thursday. The ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. A...
Extra TABC patrol at Valley businesses
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, also known as...
Brownsville family keeping warm with Tim's Coats, last day to donate is Friday
A family is able to stay warm this...
Weather
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022: Cooler and windy with temperatures in the 70s
Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022: Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Friday, Dec. 9, 2022: Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Sports
INTERVIEW: New UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush Gives First Interview
Check out KRGV's Exclusive in-studio interview with the first ever Head Football Coach for UTRGV Travis Bush. Bush joined KRGV Sports Director Alex Del Barrio in-studio...
INTERVIEW: UTRGV Chasse Conque Talks Hiring of Travis Bush as UTRGV FB Coach
UTRGV Director of Athletics Chasse Conque joined KRGV...
Getting to know UTRGV's Iyana Dorsey
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV guard Iyana Dorsey sat...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2022
EXPLAINER: How to donate to Tim's Coats via QR code
You have until Friday, Dec. 16, to donate...
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
Hechos Valle
Programa "tu salud si cuenta" brinda clases de ejercicio gratis para la comunidad
La ciudad de Harlingen se asocia con "tu salud si cuenta" para ofrecer clases de ejercicio gratis a la comunidad El programa consiste de distintas...
Se espera crecimiento para empresas locales
Tras superar la época de pandemia y comenzar...
Hija de víctima de incendio en Mcallen rompe silencio
La familia de una víctima del incendio de...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
