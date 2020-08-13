Home
Some homeowners struggling to make mortage payments after Hurricane Hanna
Some McAllen homeowners are struggling to pay their mortgages after Hurricane Hanna flooded their homes. People who may not be able to make their mortgage...
17-year-old man shot by police after disturbance in Pharr
Officers shot a 17-year-old man early Thursday morning...
Contact tracers play key role in effort to contain COVID-19
A simple phone call is sometimes the most...
DHR Health responds to concerns about COVID-19 units
Nurses who temporarily worked at a Rio Grande Valley hospital shared images that led to public outcry in mid-June. Allegations of a body left unattended...
Brief hunger strike at El Valle Detention Center protests long detention, conditions
WILLACY COUNTY — Missing soap, a lack of...
Special Report: Guatemalan teenager held in network of hotels, hidden from her own attorney
A teenage Guatemalan girl staying at a McAllen...
Weather
Sports
Ben Bolt is first Texas FB Program to Cancel Season
BEN BOLT - With Jim Wells County preventing in-person instruction until October and with most other programs at the 2A Classification already practicing. Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco...
WAC Elects To Table Further Action on Fall Sports
EDINBURG - The Western Athletic Conference held a...
Valley Teams Wait As Rest of Texas Begins Football Workouts
WESLACO - High School football programs in the...
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Community
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with two new diplomas this year. Jeremy Schmatz, 24, of McAllen and his father, Jeff, graduated from the...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
Connect
Somos Noticias
México: Acumulación de desechos médicos genera quejas
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Los habitantes del puerto mexicano de Veracruz se quejaron después de que surgieron fotografías con bolsas de desechos médicos acumulándose en...
Condado Cameron reporta 9 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 247 casos adicionales
El condado Cameron confirmó el miércoles 9 muertes...
Cuba desarrolla una vacuna propia y negocia con Rusia
Por ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ LA HABANA (AP) —...
