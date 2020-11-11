Home
News
Veterans Day events in the Rio Grande Valley
Veterans Day celebrations in the Rio Grande Valley will continue, but will be different due to the pandemic. The City of Edinburg will be having...
As open enrollment begins, an estimated 1 in 3 Valley residents lack health insurance
With the open enrollment period for health insurance...
Number of COVID-19 cases surges nationwide
The number of people testing positive for COVID-19...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Sub 5A Playoff Schedule: Bi-District Round
Playoff Schedule: Bi-District Round Thursday, November 11th 4A Division I Hidalgo (3-1) vs Alice (2-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Falfurrias’ Jersey Bull Stadium...
RGV Monday Night Football 11/09
Scores for Monday November 10th District 16-5A...
Harlingen Tennis Brings Home District Title
HARLINGEN - After a decade and some change...
Additional Links
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
La problemática de tirar basura de manera ilegal
Los tiraderos de basura clandestinos son un problema para nuestra comunidad y no solamente por ser un foco de infección además de que es un...
Cancelan partidos de fútbol por contagio de COVID-19
Recientemente varios distritos escolares en el Valle han...
Estrenan área recreativa en la Bicentennial
Para los residentes que viven o transitan cerca...
Additional Links
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Impulsan a hispanos a obtener ciudadanía
En Estados Unidos residen más de 60 millones de hispanos. Sin embargo apenas la mitad de ellos tiene derecho a votar. Esto se debe...
Programa educativo de técnicas forenses
Con el objetivo de avanzar en las tareas...
CPJ expresa preocupación por muerte de periodistas en México
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - Diversas organizaciones internacionales...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days