Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths, 411 people test positive
Hidalgo County on Monday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 411 cases of COVID-19. Two women and four men died as a result of the virus,...
Vanguard Academy takes part in grief sensitive school initiative
Vanguard Academy in Alamo is taking part in...
This Rio Grande Valley hospital had more COVID-19 vaccine doses than employees who wanted them
By Vianna Davila , The Texas Tribune...
Hechos Valle
LUPE proporciona a los estudiantes computadoras portátiles durante la posada anual de Navidad
La Union Del Pueblo Entero entregó juguetes, juegos y computadoras portátiles. El viernes como parte de la posada anual de Navidad de la organización. ...
Ofrecen una noche de honor para oficiales de policía de McAllen
Vital church y Martinez furniture unieron esfuerzos para...
Sesenta años de recuerdos quedan hechos cenizas tras un incendio que vivio una familia en Mission
La tragedia empaña las celebraciones de navidad para...
