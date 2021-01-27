Home
Hidalgo County reports 18 coronavirus-related deaths, 654 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Thursday reported 18 coronavirus-related deaths and 654 cases of COVID-19. Eight women and 10 men died as a result of the virus,...
Pharr to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic, residents must pre-register online
The city of Pharr will distribute 500 COVID-19...
PSJA and DONNA ISD host community COVID-19 clinic
PSJA ISD and Donna ISD teamed up for...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Gonzalez Returns to Harlingen To Lead the South Hawks
HARLINGEN - Israel Gonzalez is returning home, but will be wearing different feathers this time around. The Harlingen alum and former offensive coordinator under Manny Gomez...
5on5: Jan 25
MCALLEN - Check out highlights and scores from...
Los Fresnos Names David Cantu Head Football Coach
LOS FRESNOS - Los Fresnos Football naming their...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Los transportes de carga están siendo asediados por miles de migrantes que buscan entrar al país
Autoridades federales detectan un aumento de migrantes escondidos en camiones de carga. Algunos chóferes de ese tipo de transporte temen por su seguridad aquí en...
Feroz incendio destruye 30 años de recuerdos de una familia de Elsa
Todo el patrimonio y los recuerdos familiares fueron...
EE. UU. aumenta abastecimiento de vacunas contra COVID
El gobierno del presidente Joe Biden aumentará la...
