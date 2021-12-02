Home
News
State health officials brace for Omicron variant cases
Following the announcement of the first Omicron variant case in the U.S., health officials in Texas and the Valley are watching for the first case in...
Search continues for missing Harlingen woman
The family of a missing Harlingen woman is...
South Texas College offers new commercial driver's license program
South Texas College's new commercial driver's license program...
Weather
Dec. 1, 2021: Partly sunny, temperatures reaching 80s
Nov. 30, 2021: Partly sunny, temperatures in the 70s
Nov. 29, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 70s
Sports
UTRGV Drops Physical Game to TAMU-CC
EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 83-77 as part of the...
McAllen ISD Removes Interim Tag: Names Patterson Memorial Head Football Coach
MCALLEN - Moses Patterson took the reigns of...
Cowboys' McCarthy out vs. Saints after positive COVID test
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy checked into the...
Programming
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Hechos Valle
Día Mundial del Sida 2021, busca poner fin a la desigualdad
Hoy primero de diciembre es el Día Mundial del Sida y los expertos en salud pública buscan concientizar a la comunidad sobre como la enfermedad afecta...
Continúa la búsqueda de una mujer desaparecida de Harlingen
La familia de una mujer desaparecida de Harlingen...
South Texas College ofrece un nuevo programa de licencias de conducir comerciales
El nuevo programa de licencias de conducir comerciales...
