DPS: Federal authorities looking into shootings from Mexico
Federal authorities are now looking into shootings on Mexico’s side of the Rio Grande. Authorities at the Thursday DPS Operation Lone Star briefing said groups...
Major water line breakage reported in Pharr
A major water line breakage has been reported...
Motion filed to dismiss DA’s office from Edinburg mayoral voter fraud case
The attorney for Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina filed...
Oct. 21, 2021: Humid with temperatures in the low 90s
Oct. 20, 2021: More humid, temperatures in low 90s
Oct. 19, 2021: More humid, temperatures in upper 80s
Sports
Feature: PSJA North Backfield Looking Back to Youth Football Days
PSJA North's Backfield Jack Lugo and Isaac Gonzalez have been leading their team to a 6-1 season and are hoping to keep their promise they made...
McAllen ISD Celebrates 'Dig 4 a Cure'
MCALLEN, TEXAS - McAllen ISD celebrates its 15th...
First & Goal: Highlights from October 16, 2021
WESLACO, Texas -- Click on the video above...
Community
Student of the Week: Vanessa Galvan
Vanessa Galvan is a senior at Veterans Memorial High School. At just 18, her hard work and compassion for others is really paying off. While...
Student of the Week: Mili Reynoso
Mili Reynoso has big dreams. Those dreams involve...
Student of the Week: Navey Olivarez
There's nothing like an older sister, and this...
Ya iniciaron las inscripciones a la lotería de visas 2023
Anualmente el gobierno otorga alrededor de 50,000 visas de diversidad para permitir la residencia permanente o "Green Card" tarjeta verde a personas provenientes de países con...
Se informa de una rotura importante de una tubería de agua en Pharr
Se ha informado de una rotura importante de...
Incrementa el precio de la gasolina en el Valle del Río Grande
Desde el inicio de la pandemia del COVID-19...
