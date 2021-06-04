Home
Brownsville Farmers’ Market to hold walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic
The city of Brownsville will be hosting a vaccination walk-up clinic at the Brownsville Farmers’ Market on Saturday, June 5. The clinic at the farmers'...
Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 39 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Friday reported three coronavirus-related deaths...
Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office provides electrical safety tips
The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office released electrical...
Weather
June 4, 2021: Flash Flood Watch for Valley canceled, showers for Friday still possible
The Flash Flood Watch for the Rio Grande Valley has been canceled. A few heavy showers or a storm could still form on Friday. ...
Valley under flash flood watch through Saturday
A flash flood watch is in effect for...
June 3, 2021: Heavy rainfall possible throughout the day
Sports
Los Fresnos and Smithson Valley Suspended Until Friday Morning
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Los Fresnos Falcons had their rally in the bottom of the sixth ended prematurely. They have mother nature to thank for them...
The Return of Pitching Ace Loa Has Falcons Flying
LOS FRESNOS - The Los Fresnos Falcons went...
Los Fresnos Hoping Coin Flip Luck Leads to Sweet-16 Success
LA VILLA - The Los Fresnos baseball team...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
CDC:Consejos de seguridad en caso de inundaciones
El Centro Nacional de Salud Ambiental tiene importantes recomendaciones a seguir en caso de una inundación que hacer durante y después de una situación de aguas...
Muere un niño de 14 años tras ser electrocutado al caminar en agua inundada cerca de Mission
Lamentablemente las lluvias que hemos tenido en estos...
Residentes del condado Starr vuelven a vivir la pesadilla de las inundaciones
El condado Starr uno de los más afectados...
