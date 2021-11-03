Home
Police chief: Man shoots ex-wife’s boyfriend, then self outside Mission hospital
Two people died Wednesday following a murder-suicide in the parking lot of Mission Regional Medical Center. Can't see the video? Go to our KRGV...
Cold front arrives in Valley Wednesday night
A cold front will move through the Rio...
Man killed in Edinburg scaffold incident identified
The man who died Tuesday after falling from...
Weather
Cold front arrives in Valley Wednesday night
A cold front will move through the Rio Grande Valley late Wednesday night. Showers and storms are likely to form by around 10:00 p.m. and...
Nov. 3, 2021: Thunderstorm at night, temperatures in 80s
Nov. 2, 2021: Rising humidity, temperatures in the 80s
Sports
High school girls volleyball highlights: Bi-district round
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Highlights and scores from multiple high school girls volleyball games. Click on the video for more.
Pace Defeats Palmview in Saturday Match-up
Pace defeated Palmview 41-21 on Saturday Night at...
Toros Clinch Playoff Spot with 4-1 Win Over El Paso
EDINBURG, Texas (Saturday, October 30, 2021) – With...
Programming
Community
Student of the Week: Andre Mercado
He's a well-rounded individual who has some big dreams. Whether it's on the diamond or in the classroom, Andre Mercado thrives. "I'm involved in...
Student of the Week: Victoria Velazquez
Victoria Velazquez knows the meaning of hard work....
Student of the Week: Vanessa Galvan
Vanessa Galvan is a senior at Veterans Memorial...
Hechos Valle
La policía de Missión brinda información actualizada sobre la actividad policiaca ocurrida en el Centro Médico Regional de Mission
Durante la mañana de este miércoles se registró una situación policiaca en el estacionamiento del Centro Médico Regional de Mission. La policía de Mission ha...
Muere una mujer, otra está hospitalizada tras un incendio ocurrido en una casa cerca de Mission
Una mujer de 89 años murió mientras su...
3 de noviembre: Hechos Valle Edicion Digital
En Vivo: Hechos Valle Edicion Digital con Esmeralda...
