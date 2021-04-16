Home
Parents fight for custody of Nicaraguan boy found in Starr County
A 10-year-old migrant from Nicaragua who was found abandoned in Starr County remains in Texas as his parents fight for custody of him. The boy’s...
COVID-19 vaccination clinic underway in McAllen
Plenty of first-dosages of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
Hidalgo County reports 0 coronavirus-related deaths, 209 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Friday reported no new coronavirus-related...
Weather
Cloudy skies, temperatures in low 80s expected to turn around by Monday afternoon
Happy Monday! Clouds are across most of the RGV this morning, but the sun will make an appearance this afternoon. Winds today will be...
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in...
Sports
Valley View Falls in State Semis 5-4 on Tuesday
5A State Semifinals Kingwood Park 5, Valley View 4
IDEA Toros Boys and Girls Win State Soccer Titles
GEORGETOWN - This weekend both the boys and...
Valley View Faces Kingwood Park on Tuesday in State Semis
5A State Semifinals Tuesday, April 13th -...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Biden acelera las admisiones de refugiados, pero no levanta el límite de Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) - El presidente Joe Biden firmó el viernes una determinación de emergencia que según las autoridades aceleraría las admisiones de refugiados a Estados Unidos,...
EE.UU anuncia red para rastrear variantes de coronavirus
Estados Unidos instalará una red nacional para identificar...
El condado Hidalgo informó el viernes que no hubo nuevas muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 209 casos positivos de COVID-19.
Con la falta de nuevas muertes, el número...
