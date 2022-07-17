Home
News
Six years since disappearance of a San Benito teen, family still looking for answers
Today marks six years since the disappearance of a San Benito teen. Nahomi Rodriguez,19, was last seen working at McDonalds in Harlingen when she disappeared...
'Systemic failures' in Uvalde school massacre, report finds
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nearly 400 law enforcement...
Coast guard searching for missing fisherman
Coast guard crews spent the day looking for...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, July 16, 2022: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the high 90s
July 15, 2022: Thunderstorms in spots, temperatures in the mid-90s
July 14, 2022: Thunderstorms in spots, temperatures in high 90s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
What It's Like Being A Coach's Kid
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS -- It's no secret that high school coaches get consumed during the season, so what happens in the summer? Their job doesn't...
Julius Arredondo Goes From The Grid Iron to the Fair Way
PHARR, TEXAS - You may remember him from...
Colombian Striker Frank Gaviria's Journey to RGV FC
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Colombian striker Frank Gaviria joins...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pet of the Week: Palm Valley Animal Society experiencing overcrowding in shelters
Palm Valley Animal Society is experiencing overcrowding. There are over 1,500 pets and more arrive daily. Palm Valley Animal Society is in need of...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - July 17
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 29, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
La policía de Brownsville advierte al público sobre una publicación falsa en las redes sociales
En brownsville donde las autoridades dieron informacion sobre otra publicación falsa. Esta publicación trata sobre una mujer que secuestró a un bebé de un hospital....
La policía de Brownsville arresta a tres personas por narcóticos
La unidad de narcóticos del departamento de policía...
Policia de harlingen arresta mujer por delitos de droga
El departamento de policia de harlingen por medio...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days