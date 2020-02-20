Home
Wet roads a factor in rollover in Elsa
ELSA - Authorities say wet roads were a factor in a one-vehicle rollover in Elsa. No serious injuries were reported. Authorities urge drivers to...
New threats emerge in outbreak while China voices optimism
By KEN MORITSUGU Associated Press BEIJING...
Former Brownsville ISD trustee pleads guilty to drunken driving charge
Former Brownsville school board Trustee Erasmo Castro Jr....
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Hanna's Shannon Perez Inks To Play Soccer At Texas Lutheran
BROWNSVILLE - Hanna senior Shannon Perez committed to Texas Lutheran as soon as she received an offer over the phone. Perez will play soccer for...
CrossFit Teens Headed To Wodapalooza In Miami
EDINBURG - You won't find Wodapalooza in the...
Juarez-Lincoln Distance Runners Sign With Allen CC
LA JOYA - A pair of Juarez-Lincoln distance...
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Volcadura de camión en Elsa
ELSA - Un camion se volcó entre la calle siete y la 493 en Elsa. Las autoridades mencionan que el pavimento mojado fue un factor...
NY: Sentencian a mexicano que traficaba para “El Chapo”
Por CLAUDIA TORRENS Associated Press NUEVA...
Ex miembro del consejo de Brownsville ISD se declara culpable de conducir bajo influencia del alcohol
El ex-miembro del consejo escolar de Brownsville Erasmo...
