Married couple sentenced for harboring undocumented migrants in Mission
A 37-year-old man has been sentenced for harboring undocumented migrants, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. Miguel Angel Nunez-Urrea pleaded guilty on Nov. 30,...
Murder trial starts for McAllen man accused in death of 5-year-old boy in San Antonio
The murder trial of a 27-year-old McAllen man...
Fishing tournament at South Padre Island to benefit children's cancer center
If you love to fish and want to...
Weather
Tuesday, May 21, 2024: Hazy and breezy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, May 20, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, May 19, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
McHi's Lauryn Menchaca signs to UTRGV Track & Field
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High's Lauryn Menchaca signed her letter of intent to The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's Track and Field program, where she...
UIL Softball & Baseball playoff upcoming schedule
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Two RGV baseball...
Edinburg's Emily Carranco signs for Texas A&M San Antonio Basketball
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg High's Emily Carranco signed...
Community
Pump Patrol - May 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
KRGV Cares Closet campaign ends
Thanks to our views, the KRGV Cares Closet...
KRGV Cares Closet: Former Edinburg Children's hospital patient shares his story
A former patient at the Edinburg children’s hospital...
Noticias RGV
Condenado un matrimonio por acoger a inmigrantes indocumentados en Mission
Un hombre de 37 años ha sido sentenciado por albergar a inmigrantes indocumentados, según el fiscal federal Alamdar S. Hamdani. Miguel Ángel Núñez-Urrea se declaró...
Arrestan a mujer en Rio Grande tras intentar esconder narcóticos en la ropa de una menor
El Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas (DPS)...
La Entrevista: Negocio especializado en la eleboracion de velas
Nancy Moreno, propietaria de Hunter Bros Wac Co,...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
