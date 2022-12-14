Home
DPS: Mission man killed in weekend ATV crash
A 45-year-old Mission resident succumbed to his injuries Friday in a single-vehicle crash, according to a news release. A preliminary investigation done by the Texas...
Brownsville police identify man hit by car while jaywalking
Brownsville police say the 65-year-old man who was...
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022: Cooler and windy with temperatures in the 70s
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022: Cooler and windy with temperatures in the 70s
Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022: Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Friday, Dec. 9, 2022: Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
INTERVIEW: UTRGV Chasse Conque Talks Hiring of Travis Bush as UTRGV FB Coach
UTRGV Director of Athletics Chasse Conque joined KRGV Sports Director Alex Del Barrio on Monday to discuss the hiring of the new Head Football Coach at...
Getting to know UTRGV's Iyana Dorsey
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV guard Iyana Dorsey sat...
Diego Gomez signs for UTRGV baseball
SAN JUAN, Texas -- PSJA's Diego Gomez signed...
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
Pump Patrol - Thursday, Dec. 9, 2022
Pump Patrol - Dec. 7, 2022
Hechos Valle
Republicanos solicitan el retiro del secretario de seguridad nacional, Alejandro Mayorkas por fallas en la frontera
El secretario de seguridad nacional, Alejandro Mayorkas estuvo en El Paso el martes reuniéndose con agentes federales y funcionarios locales. Su visita ocurrió mientras un...
Policía de Pharr aumenta patrullaje ante la temporada navideña
A medida que avanza la temporada navideña, desde...
Museo de Weslaco representa diferentes culturas con exposición de navidad "alrededor del mundo"
La navidad llegó al museo de Weslaco, quienes...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
