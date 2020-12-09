Home
A closer look at how first responders rescued 4-year-old boy trapped in water well
First responders worked for over six hours to rescue a 4-year-old boy who fell down a water well in Starr County on Tuesday. After the...
La Joya ISD teacher starts coat drive— gathers more than expected
A La Joya ISD school teacher is spreading...
Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 84 new cases
Cameron County on Thursday reported 2 coronavirus-related deaths...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Playoff Schedule: Bi-District Round
RGV Football Playoff Schedule Friday, December 11th 6A Division I San Benito at Mission High (Tom Landry Stadium) - 7pm Edinburg North...
5on5 for Saturday Dec. 5
MCALLEN - Check out some of the basketball...
Edcouch-Elsa def. Mission veterans, 42-28
EDCOUCH-ELSA - Mission Veterans made a trip to...
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Ejecutará al primero de cinco presos antes de la investidura de Biden
CHICAGO (AP) - La administración Trump planea cinco ejecuciones federales más sin precedentes antes de la toma de posesión del presidente electo Joe Biden, comenzando con...
Se realiza colecta de abrigos en el distrito escolar de La Joya
Como parte de las fechas decembrinas y con...
Amontonados en una cajuela descubren a varios inmigrantes en el Valle del Río Grande
El sueño americano para varios migrantes concluyó luego...
