Former Brownsville ISD teacher receives 180-day jail sentence after having sex with student
A former Rivera Early College High School teacher was sentenced on Wednesday to 180 days at the Cameron County jail with time served after admitting to...
Drainage improvement project completed in Peñitas
Peñitas city leaders on Tuesday celebrated the completion...
US apologizes for mistakenly deporting Massachusetts college student, but defends her removal
BOSTON (AP) — The Trump administration apologized in...
Weather
Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026: Breezy and mild with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Jan. 12, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
McAllen High moves to 27-0 with win against Weslaco in non-district finale
Highlights from McAllen-Weslaco & Donna-Mercedes in boys basketball as well as Edinburg North-Weslaco in girls basketball.
Lopez soccer takes Battle of Southmost against Brownsville Porter
Highlights from the first Porter-Lopez Battle of Southmost...
UTRGV's Jalayah Ingram talks about winning Southland Conference Player of the Week
UTRGV junior guard Jalayah Ingram was named Southland...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 12, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 9, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Search
