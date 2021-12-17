Home
News
5 On Your Side: McAllen homeowners struggles with incomplete solar panel installation
Faced with an incomplete home improvement project and possibly thousands of dollars of mounting depth, a McAllen homeowner finds herself in a complicated situation. McAllen...
National Guard installs wire barriers near border in Starr County
Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to visit the...
Experts urge parents to monitor kids' internet use after Valley schools receive online threats
Experts are urging parents to keep a close...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Dec. 16, 2021: Warm, breezy with temperatures in mid-80s
Dec. 15, 2021: Warm, breezy with temperatures in mid-80s
Dec. 14, 2021: Warm, breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
New Lopez Head Coach Tarantola Speaks For First Time
MCALLEN - Shaun Tarantola, the new head coach for Lopez High School in Brownsville spoke to the media for the first time since the announcement earlier...
UTRGV Women Look To Continue Win Streak as they Host UTSA, Liberty at SPI
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - The UTRGV women's basketball...
Mission Alum Moronta To Play in NJCAA National Title Game Friday
LITTLE ROCK - Former Mission Eagles running back...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Policía de Brownsville busca sospechosos de robo de un pug
El Departamento de Policía de Brownsville está buscando la ayuda del público para identificar y localizar a dos hombres en relación con el robo de un...
Tanque de combustible explota en McCook
Equipos de rescate respondieron a un tanque de...
Muro fronterizo del Gobernador Abbott llega al Valle de Texas
La barrera fronteriza del Gobernador de Texas Greg...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days