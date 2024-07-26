Home
News
Recall of Boar's Head deli meats announced during investigation of listeria outbreak
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials Friday announced a recall of some Boar's Head liverwurst and deli meats as they investigate a listeria outbreak that...
Paris Olympics off to rough start, with sabotaged trains and weather dampening mood before opening
PARIS (AP) — The Paris Olympics were getting...
US operation to capture Sinaloa cartel leaders had the help of one of the captured men: a son of ‘El Chapo,’ official says
Originally Published: 25 JUL 24 20:06 ET ...
Sports
Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys training camp
Watch part two of our live coverage of the first day of the Dallas Cowboys training camp below:
Cowboys open training camp more concerned with playoff success than contractual uncertainty
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Owner Jerry Jones knows...
Edinburg Alums Coaching Athletes for Games of Texas
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - Edinburg alums spent this week...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 25, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Waldo, the long-haired tabby cat
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Así se enteró el Gobierno mexicano de la detención de Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada y Joaquín Guzmán
(CNN Español) -- La secretaria de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana de México Rosa Icela Rodríguez confirmó que el Gobierno de ese país no participó en la...
Uno de los hijos del Chapo Guzmán ayudó a capturar a "El Mayo" Zambada
(CNN) -- La operación estadounidense para capturar a...
Servicios de un cirujano oral y maxilofacial en McAllen
Carlos Cruz, representante de 'RGV Oral & Maxilofacial...
