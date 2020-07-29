Home
Coronavirus death toll in Cameron County reaches 200, 647 more residents test positive
Cameron County reported on Wednesday eight additional coronavirus-related deaths. Since the pandemic started, 200 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the...
45 more coronavirus-related deaths announced in Hidalgo County, 287 new cases
On Wednesday Hidalgo County reported 45 more deaths...
6 more Willacy County residents test positive for coronavirus
On Wednesday, six additional cases of coroanvirus were...
DHR Health responds to concerns about COVID-19 units
Nurses who temporarily worked at a Rio Grande Valley hospital shared images that led to public outcry in mid-June. Allegations of a body left unattended...
Brief hunger strike at El Valle Detention Center protests long detention, conditions
WILLACY COUNTY — Missing soap, a lack of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a...
TAPPS Makes Adjustment to 2020 Fall Revision
FORT WORTH - TAPPS, the governing body for Texas private school athletics made a slight adjustment to their fall schedule change on Thursday. The league expanded...
UIL Speaks Out on COVID Related Schedule Changes
AUSTIN - The University Interscholastic league held a...
UIL Pushes Back Fall Sports in 6A, 5A; Small Schools To Start On Time
AUSTIN - The UIL made one of the...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with two new diplomas this year. Jeremy Schmatz, 24, of McAllen and his father, Jeff, graduated from the...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
Somos Noticias
Condado Hidalgo anuncia 45 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 287 casos adicionales
El condado Hidalgo anunció el miércoles 45 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus,así como 287 casos adicionales del virus. Ahora hay 16,375 casos confirmados en...
6 residentes de condado Willacy dan positivo a coronavirus
De acuerdo a un comunicado del condado Willacy,...
Esfuerzo de rescate en Isla del Padre Sur por persona desaparecida en el agua
Se lleva a cabo un esfuerzo de rescate...
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
