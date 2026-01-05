Home
Elsa bakery preparing for Dia de Reyes
Workers at La Reynera Bakery in Elsa spent the day kneading and mixing in preparation for one of their busiest days of the year. “We...
Team Brownsville drops 501c3 status, teams up with New York non-profit as part of name change
A Brownsville charity helping asylum seekers who legally...
New Mercedes ordinance requires registration of private water wells
Mercedes is cracking down on private water wells...
Weather
Monday, Jan. 5, 2026: Early fog, breezy afternoon, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026: Nice sunny day, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026: Very warm, cooler night, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Abraham Ancer donates $100,000 practice green to City of McAllen
On Monday morning, the City of McAllen unveiled a $100,000 putting green at Champion Lakes Golf Course donated by professional golfer Abraham Ancer. "Why...
Palmview victorious in nail-biter over Mission; Pioneer & PSJA North pick up wins in district battles
Highlights from the McAllen Memorial-PSJA North, Pioneer-Nikki Rowe,...
High School Basketball District play continues on New Years Eve
Highlights from Edcouch-Elsa vs Mercedes and Donna vs...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 5, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 2, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Black spotted newt
