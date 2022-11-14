Home
News
Consumer Reports: Is collagen craze worth the hype?
Here’s yet another trend to add to your list: collagen. Promising younger-looking skin and flexible joints — Consumer Reports says this craze may actually have some...
Nearly 200 students enrolled in Donna ISD's early learning program
The Donna Independent School District held a ribbon-cutting...
5 On Your Side: Foul odor in Edinburg neighborhood upsetting residents
Edinburg residents are asking the city for help...
Nov. 14, 2022: Isolated showers with temperatures in lower 80s
Nov. 13, 2022: Partly cloudy with temperatures in upper 60s
Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022: Cloudy and breezy with temperatures in the 50s
Sports
5 Star Plays - Playoffs edition
Check out the 5 best plays from the bi-district round of High School Football.
First & Goal: St. Joseph Academy highlights
Visiting Team...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter...
Gladys Porter Zoo honoring veterans with $3 discount admission this weekend
The Gladys Porter Zoo is honoring veterans with discount admission this weekend. Veterans, retirees, active duty and reserve military members and their families can enjoy...
Student of the Week: Alek Gonzalez
Alek Gonzalez is an honor roll student who's...
Pump Patrol - Nov. 7, 2022
Hechos Valle
Salud y Vida: Consecuencias de dormir poco
El mes de noviembre ha sido un mes muy ocupado para los residentes del Valle, tomando en cuenta la actividad deportiva con el fútbol americano escolar,...
Preocupa a expertos de salud, aumento en casos de gripe
En una reunión virtual celebrada hoy, el departamento...
Holiday Village regresa a El Valle
La navidad llegará muy pronto al parque Dean...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
