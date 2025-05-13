Home
City of Mission approves agreement with cybersecurity operation center
Changes are being made in Mission after the city's cybersecurity incident in February. City leaders approved an agreement on Monday night with a cybersecurity operation...
Convicted sex offender sentenced for entering country illegally near Sullivan City
A man who was convicted of indecency with...
It’s not just about vouchers and school funding. Here are the other Texas public education bills you should track.
" It’s not just about vouchers and school...
Weather
Tuesday, April 13, 2025: Sunny and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, May 12, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, May 11, 2025: Sunny with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Harlingen's Lairechka Flores-Rivero signs to play basketball at the University of Puerto Rico - Mayaguez
The Lady Cards basketball star Lairechka Flores-Rivero is heading to Puerto Rico to the play for University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez. Flores-Rivero helped lead...
UTRGV continues preparation for SLC Baseball Championship in Edinburg
The UTRGV baseball team is just days away...
Valley High School Spring Football 2025: Mission Veterans Patriots
It's the final week of spring football for...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 12, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
KRGV kicking off KRGV Cares Closet campaign
KRGV is seeking the public’s help in making...
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 9, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Policía de Mission rinde homenaje a sus oficiales caídos
La policía de Mission rindió homenaje a los oficiales de todo el Valle que perdieron la vida en el cumplimiento de su deber, como José Luis...
Delincuente sexual condenado por ingresar ilegalmente cerca de Sullivan City
Un hombre que fue condenado por indecencia con...
Negocio de flores ofrece servicios a domicilio
Bloom and Sol Co. es un negocio floral...
Take 5
