KRGV Cares Closet helping child life program in easing hospital stay for kids
On any given day, children participating in several activities can be found in the play room, located in the third floor of the South Texas Health...
Felony vaping charges dropped for Brownsville ISD students following completion of intervention program
Seven Brownsville ISD students took part in a...
LUPE: Delays in DACA renewal process could cost recipients their jobs
Recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals...
At least 4 deaths in Houston, official says, as storms bring ‘life-threatening’ flood risk to Texas and Louisiana
Originally Published: 16 MAY 24 09:00 ET Updated: 16 MAY 24 22:53 ET By Mary Gilbert, Brandon Miller and Taylor Ward, CNN Meteorologists ...
Thursday, May 16, 2024: Stray showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, May 15, 2024: Stray storm PM, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa talks 9-round TKO win over Magdaleno and what's to come
WESLACO, TEXAS -- Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa visited the Channel 5 studios today to talk about his big 9-round TKO win over Jessie Magdaleno in...
Edinburg's Martinez signs for Concordia Univ. Basketball
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg High's Madison Martinez signed...
Weslaco Panthers playoff run still alive
WESLACO, Texas -- The Weslaco Panthers are Area...
KRGV Cares Closet helping child life program in easing hospital stay for kids
On any given day, children participating in several activities can be found in the play room, located in the third floor of the South Texas Health...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 16, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Elizar, the Cattle Dog mix
Noticias RGV
Bomberos en Mission llega a un acuerdo laboral con ayuntamiento
Después de un mes de negociaciones con autoridades del ayuntamiento y la asociación de bomberos, se logró actualizar el convenio laboral para beneficio de la comunidad....
Parque Bentsen en Mission es afectado por sequía
Autoridades del parque estatal Bentsen en Mission reportan...
Abbott realiza indulto a exsargento del ejército
El gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott, indultó a...
