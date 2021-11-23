Home
Samsung expected to build $17B chip factory in Texas
Samsung is planning to build a $17 billion semiconductor factory outside of Austin, Texas, amid a global shortage of chips used in phones, cars and other...
New Brownsville airport exhibit showcases accomplishments by women
The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport is...
Romance scams on the rise during holidays, study says
According to a study done by an online...
Weather
Nov. 23, 2021: Sunny with temperatures in the 70s
Nov. 22, 2021: Morning rain with temperatures in 60s
There will be some light rain showers this...
Nov. 21, 2021: Scattered showers and storms overnight
Sports
RGV Vipers vs. Mexico City Capitanes
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers improve to 5-0 on the season facing one of the G-league's newest in the Mexico City Capitanes. Click on the...
First and Goal Scores and Highlights - Area Round Saturday
First and Goal Scores for Saturday, November 21st...
First & Goal: Highlights from Nov. 19, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
Additional Links
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Additional Links
Hechos Valle
Derrame de petróleo cierra carretera en San Benito
Un derrame de petróleo ha cerrado una parte de la autopista en San Benito. La policía dice que encontraron varias cajas de cartón que contenían...
DPS investiga accidente mortal en Weslaco
El conductor y el pasajero de un vehículo...
Varias agencias ejecutan órdenes judiciales en hogares en Pharr, Donna
Varias agencias ejecutaron simultáneamente órdenes de registro e...
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
