Gov. Greg Abbott leads Beto O’Rourke by 5 percentage points in new poll
" Gov. Greg Abbott leads Beto O’Rourke by 5 percentage points in new poll " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan...
Hidalgo County announces new online accessibility toolbar
Hidalgo County lunched an interactive, assistive toolbar on...
Student in custody after lockdown at Sharyland ISD, police say
A juvenile male is in custody following a...
Weather
Sept. 14, 2022: Few showers with temperatures in the low 90s
Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022: Mostly dry with temperatures in the 90s
Sept. 9, 2022: Mainly dry with temperatures in mid-90s
Sports
Playmakers - Week Three
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games. It's a list so wide that we had to break...
Power Poll - Week 4
5 Star Plays - Week Three
Check out the 5 best plays from Week...
Programming
Community
Student of the Week: Valley student strives towards software developer goals
Jesus Pequeño, or Jesse as he likes to be called, is a standout student both in the classroom and on the track. "I tend to...
Student of the Week: Evelyn Trevino
Evelyn Trevino is a senior at Jimmy Carter...
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to...
Hechos Valle
Preparatoria de Sharyland y centro de administración se encuentran bajo confinamiento
La Escuela Secundaria Sharyland y la Administración Central de Sharyland están actualmente cerradas, anunció el distrito el miércoles por la tarde. El distrito dijo que...
Estudiante de la preparatoria de Harlingen enfrenta cargo de amenaza terrorista
Un estudiante de la preparatoria Harlingen enfrenta un...
Adolescente de 16 años representará a la preparatoria de Mercedes en un evento nacional en diciembre
Una adolescente de 16 años representará a la...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
