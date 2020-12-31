Home
City of Pharr ringing in the 2021 new year safely
Health authorities across the Valley are asking residents to ring in the new year from home. "The pandemic has restricted a lot of the mass...
Who is next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?
The Department of State Health Services announced that...
Does severe weather play a part in the increased amount of unaccompanied minors crossing the border?
Border officials said a wave of migrant children...
Weather
Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith tracks the cold front making its way through the RGV tonight
Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith tracks the cold front making its way through the RGV tonight
Sports
5on5 for Wednesday Dec. 30
MCALLEN - Check out the high school highlights from across the valley!
Pioneer Advances Past East View 77-64;
CORPUS CHRISTI - The postseason dreams of the...
UTRGV Falls to Sam Houston State on Monday Night
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Trump prorroga prohibición de ciertas visas por la pandemia
SAN DIEGO (AP) - El presidente Donald Trump extendió el jueves hasta el 31 de marzo una prohibición por la pandemia a la emisión de tarjetas...
Silencio en Times Square para recibir el Año Nuevo
NUEVA YORK (AP) - Las multitudes usuales en...
El Alguacil del condado Willacy se jubila después de servir al condado durante 35 años
Después de servir al condado de Willacy durante...
