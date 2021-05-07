Home
In-person graduation ceremonies return at UTRGV
A once familiar sight at The University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley that had been missing for over a year returned Friday as the university...
New COVID-19 cases trending younger
With 176 new COVID-19 infections reported Friday in...
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visits Donna migrant facility
More than 330 unaccompanied migrant children are inside...
Weather
May 7, 2021: Partly cloudy skies with highs in mid to upper 80s
May 6, 2021 Weather Forecast: Not too humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s
May 5, 2021: High temperatures in the 80s with spotty showers
Sports
Sanchez Headers Gives Toros 1-0 Victory Over San Diego
EDINBURG, Texas (Thursday, May 6, 2021) – Rio Grande Valley FC (2-0-0) earns 1-0 win over San Diego Loyal SC (0-2-0) on Thursday night at H-E-B...
Johnson Returning to UTRGV Basketball
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
Toros Hope for 2-0 Start Against San Diego Thursday
EDINBURG - The Toros were back on the...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Buscan a sospechoso de robo en Brownsville
Autoridades de Brownsville piden la ayuda de la comunidad para localizar a un sospechoso de robo. Se trata de Justin Philip Alexander de 43 años...
Familia solicita ayuda tras un accidente mortal en Edinburg
La familia de un joven que murió en...
Kamala Harris visitará México y Guatemala en junio
CIUDAD DE GUATEMALA (AP) — La vicepresidenta estadounidense...
