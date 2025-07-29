Home
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Edinburg water tower
Edinburg city officials are celebrating the completion of a new water tower. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning for the new water tower located...
McAllen police seeking stalking and assault suspect
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s...
Lawmakers react to GOP-backed redistricting plans
With the Texas Legislature meeting in a special...
Weather
Tuesday, July 29, 2025: Still hot and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, July 28, 2025: Partly sunny, highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, July 27, 2025: Spotty showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
George Hill hosting basketball camp in RGV on August 2nd
Former Spurs guard George Hill is set to host a camp in the RGV on August 2nd. The camp is for young athletes in 1st through...
Cowboys guard Rob Jones breaks bone in neck, expected to miss 2-3 months
Cowboys offensive guard Rob Jones broke a bone...
Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton suffers bone fracture, avoids ACL tear scare
Cowboys 2024 first round pick Tyler Guyton is...
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday July 29, 2025
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, July 27, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Noticias RGV
Martes 29 de Julio: Caluroso con temperaturas en los 98s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí .
Detenidos en el 'Alcatraz de los Caimanes' están retenidos sin cargos y sin acceso a abogados
Abogados de derechos civiles que buscan una orden...
Instalan torres de emergencia en Mission para llamar al 911
Múltiples parques en Mission tienen nuevas torres de...
