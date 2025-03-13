Home
News
Abby's Bakery owners plead not guilty in illegal harboring case
The owners of a Los Fresnos bakery pleaded not guilty to charges of harboring undocumented individuals, federal court records show. As previously reported, Leonardo Baez,...
Political science professor says Pharr's high filing fee could discourage people from running for office
In February, the city of Pharr canceled their...
Brownsville ISD officials react to U.S. Department of Education cuts
On Tuesday, the U.S. Education Department announced plans...
Thursday, March 13, 2025: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, March 12, 2025: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, March 11, 2025: Breezy, warmer, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Progreso boys soccer takes undefeated 24-0 record into postseason
The red ants are 26-0, an unblemished record this season. The 31-4A district champs hope to continue that success in the playoffs. They've done all that...
UTRGV football wraps up first week of spring practice
UTRGV football wraps up their first week of...
PSJA North's Jordan Brewster recovers following season-ending injury
Former PSJA North football player Jordan Brewster still...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 13, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Sundance, the female Pitbull-mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Expertos de salud en El Valle promueven la prevención para evitar enfermedades de riñón
Este 13 de marzo se conmemora el día mundial de la salud renal y expertos en salud en El Valle del Río Grande hablan de su...
Dueños de Abby’s Bakery se declaran no culpables y solicitan renuncia a su acusación
Los dueños de la panadería Abby’s Bakery han...
Jueves 13 de marzo: cálido y brumoso con más nubes en la noche
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz...
