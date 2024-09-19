Home
New McAllen city manager shares goals for the city
Isaac Tawil is settling into his new role as McAllen’s city manager. “I really welcome the opportunity to serve in this role, for the city...
Mercedes offering free computers to qualifying families
The city of Mercedes is teaming up with...
Rio Hondo Water Supply Corporation expanding water facility
Millions of gallons of water are treated every...
Weather
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Sept. 17, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, September 16, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Game of the Week Preview: Los Fresnos vs. PSJA
Los Fresnos and PSJA are set to face off in the Channel 5 Game of the Week during Week 4 of the high school football season....
Playmakers - Week 3 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley...
Donna Redskins name interim head football coach
According to Donna ISD, Jeromi Harris has been...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Student of the Week: Sandy L. Esparza
Hard-working and dedicated are just two words that...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Mercedes realiza sorteo para otorgar laptops gratis
La ciudad de Mercedes se asocia con una organización sin fines de lucro de Houston, para dar a las familias del RGV la oportunidad de tener...
Distrito escolar de Donna trabaja para reducir tráfico en vías escolares
El distrito escolar independiente de Donna está trabajando...
Jorge Enrique Sánchez es condenado a 60 años de presión por abuso a menor
Un hombre de 49 años de Mission ha...
