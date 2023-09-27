Home
Over 40 companies gather for job fair at Brownsville Event Center
Doors are open for a big job fair at the Brownsville Event Center. Over 40 employers are here looking to hire and there are more...
Trial date set for suspect accused of killing man outside Masonic Lodge in McAllen
A trial date has been scheduled for the...
McAllen police searching for man wanted for deadly conduct
McAllen police are searching for a man who...
Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Stray showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, September 26, 2023: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, September 25, 2023: Late showers, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
UTRGV MBB hosts first practice of new season
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Today marked the beginning of the 2023-24 season as The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men's basketball team hosted their...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 22, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
Student of the Week: Haley Ramos
If there was one word to describe 17-year-old Haley Ramos, it could be passionate. "Passion, a lot of these activities I do, I do because...
Pump Patrol: September 26, 2023
Pump Patrol: September 23, 2023
La Voz del Valle: Texas Mini Griddles ofrece mini pancakes
En La Voz del Valle, Cassandra Treviño, de Texas Mini Griddles, demuestra los tipos de mini pancakes que venden. Texas Mini Griddles, está ubicado en...
Disturbio doméstico resulta en un enfrentamiento entre la policía de Mission y un hombre atrincherado
La policía de Mission está en un enfrentamiento...
Hablando Claro: Policía de Mission busca concientizar sobre la violencia doméstica
En Hablando Claro, Jorge Rodríguez, el Portavoz del...
