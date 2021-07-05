Home
News
McAllen officer suspended without pay following DWI arrest, records show
A McAllen police officer has been suspended without pay, according to Lt. Joel Morales, a spokesperson for the McAllen Police Department. The suspension comes after...
Tyson Foods recalls 8.5 million pounds of cooked chicken due to Listeria outbreak
Tyson Foods recalled 8.5 million pounds of fully...
Harlingen's Lon C. Hill Park gets free Wi-Fi
Harlingen residents will now be able to access...
Weather
July 5, 2021: Thunderstorms in spots with temperatures in 90s
Heavy rain could return this week.
Sunday Forecast: Warm and muggy
Warm and muggy, mostly cloudy with temperatures in...
July 3, 2021: Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon
Sports
Cavazos Sports Institute to host volleyball camp for UTSA
MCALLEN, Texas -- UT San Antonio volleyball will make its way down to the valley for a two day camp on July 8th-July 9th. The...
Longtime Progreso Soccer Coach/AD Jimenez Leaves After 28 years
PROGRESO - Longtime Progreso soccer coach and athletic...
Lew Hill Memorial Scholarship Details Announced by UTRGV and Hill Family
EDINBURG - The legacy of late UTRGV men's...
Programming
Community
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans. In an attempt to clear their...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
Hechos Valle
Una oficial de McAllen está suspendida, después de ser arrestada por un presunto caso de conducir en estado de embriaguez
Una oficial de policía de McAllen fue suspendida sin goce de sueldo, luego de ser arrestada por cargos de DWI por conducir en estado de embriaguez,...
Tormenta Elsa embiste a Cuba por el sur de camino a Florida
LA HABANA (AP) - La tormenta tropical Elsa...
Detienen a exjefe policial en México por presunta tortura
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - Las autoridades mexicanas...
