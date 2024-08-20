Home
Sinaloa cartel infighting rises in northern Mexico following the detention of 2 drug lords in July
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The murders of about a dozen people in the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa appear to be linked to infighting in the...
Jury finds parents of Texas student accused in 2018 deadly school shooting not negligent
The parents of a former student accused of...
Weslaco High School principal shares goals for new school year
Students from band, dance, softball and football teams...
Weather
Tuesday, August 20, 2024: Hot and humid, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 :Triple digit temperatures for the next few days in the forecast
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024: Scattered showers with highs approaching 100
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Two-a-Day Tour: Mcallen Memorial Mustangs
The Mustangs finished off last season with a 5-2 district record making it to the first round of playoffs where they lost to Harlingen South 10-7....
Two-a-Day Tour: Valley View Pirates
Valley View got a taste of playoff last...
Two-a-Day Tour: Roma Gladiators
Roma Gladiators are coming off their first district...
Programming
Community
Zoo Guest: Marine Toad
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Diva, the seven-month-old Terrier mix
Connect
Noticias RGV
Hombre es declarado culpable de homicidio por negligencia criminal en la muerte de un adolescente del condado Willacy
Un hombre fue declarado culpable el martes de un cargo de homicidio por negligencia criminal en relación con la muerte de un adolescente en el condado...
Realizan evento de cata de vinos en la Isla del Padre Sur
Yolanda Feldstein, representante de SPI Wine Bar, visita...
Cafetería en McAllen ofrece un espacio de entretenimiento a sus clientes
Heriberto Montalvo, propietario de Round Hat Games Cafe,...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
