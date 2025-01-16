Home
TxDOT preparing for cold weather
The Texas Department of Transportation is prepping for a potential blast of cold air set to arrive in the Rio Grande Valley next week. TxDOT...
Elsa police chief: Driver crashes into police unit
No injuries were reported after a vehicle drove...
Mobile unit to provide dental services to children in Cameron and Willacy counties
A dental office on wheels will soon be...
Weather
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2024: AM clouds, PM sun, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025: Cloudy, cool, drizzle, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2024: Cloudy, cool, drizzle, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Nikki Rowe HS Garcia twins sign to play baseball at San Jacinto College
Nikki Rowe High School twin brothers, Javier and Zavier Garcia both signed their letter of intent to play baseball at San Jacinto College. Both have shined...
Harlingen South's Daniel Lopez signs to play baseball at Sul Russ State
Harlingen South High School baseball star Daniel Lopez...
Texas Rangers will stream broadcasts after seasons of difficult access to games
The Texas Rangers are making their regional game...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Elly, the two-month old pup
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Jueves 16 de enero: noche fresca con pocas nubes y mínimas en bajos 50s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
Vista de lanzamiento Starship desde Matamoros
Desde el otro lado de la frontera, Noticias...
Claudia Sheinbaum celebra el enfoque de cooperación de Marco Rubio como futuro Secretario de Estado
La presidenta de México, Claudia Sheinbaum, calificó como...
