DPS investigates deadly one-vehicle crash south of Alamo
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred south of Alamo Saturday night. The crash happened on Military Road...
Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge reopens after major fire
The Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Alamo...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it charges through open waters
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee...
Sunday, September 10, 2023: Stray showers, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, September 9, 2023: Sunny and hot, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Sept. 8, 2023: Sunny and hot with triple digit temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will be livestreamed in this article and KRGV's YouTube page and the KRGV Sports' Facebook page at 11 p.m....
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 8, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X...
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X...
Community
Zoo Guest: Ornate box turtle
Pet of the Week: Wendy the Sherpherd mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023
Noticias RGV
Senador del Distrito 19 participó de un foro en McAllen sobre la seguridad escolar
El senador del distrito 19 y actual candidato al senado nacional, Roland Gutiérrez, visitó este sábado 9 de septiembre el sur de Texas como parte de...
Salud y Vida: Neuróloga alerta sobre los síntomas del Covid prolongado
Para aquellas personas que padecen de "Covid prolongado",...
Accidente mortal en Edinburg deja una persona fallecida
La policía de Edinburg está investigando un accidente...
