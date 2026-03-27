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March Flood — One Year Later: Harlingen man recalls flood that trapped him in his home
Harlingen is expanding a retention pond and upgrading drainage systems one year after the March 2025 flood left parts of the Rio Grande Valley underwater for...
Trump signs executive action to pay TSA employees after Congress fails to agree on DHS funding
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday...
No decision made yet as La Joya ISD evaluates procedures to rename Cesar Chavez Middle School
La Joya Independent School District said no decisions...
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Friday, March 27, 2026: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, March 26, 2026: Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
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Wednesday, March 25, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s
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Vipers secure big win over Memphis to inch closer to securing home playoff game
The RGV Vipers took down the Memphis Hustle on Thursday night 121-107 at Bert Ogden Arena. It was nearly a wire-to-wire victory for the Vipers,...
McHi girls soccer & Juarez-Lincoln boys soccer eliminated in regional semifinal
Highlights and postgame from the McAllen High girls...
UTRGV football drops to five home games in 2026 after schedule change
The UTRGV football team has officially announced a...
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Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 26, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Pharaoh the senior husky/shepherd mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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