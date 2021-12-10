Home
Arrest made in connection to body found at Edinburg mobile home park
One person has been arrested for murder in connection to a 47-year-old woman who was found dead at a mobile home park in Edinburg. The...
Non-profit holds event for new and expectant moms in Edinburg
Driscoll Health Plan held an event to help...
Survivors recall horror of Mexico truck crash that killed 55
TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Survivors of the...
Dec. 10, 2021: Very warm, temperatures in high 80s
Dec. 9, 2021: Partly cloudy, temperatures in the high 80s
Dec. 8, 2021: Partly cloudy, temperatures reaching 80s
Sports
Nikki Rowe boys basketball continues dominance
MCALLEN, Texas -- Nikki Rowe looks to make it 29 straight playoff appearances. The Warriors are 8-4 to start the season. Click on the video...
UIL Releases Classification Cutoff Numbers; 5 Valley Teams to Drop to 5A
AUSTIN - The UIL announced the classification cutoff...
Different Ball, Same Grind: UTRGV's Taylor Muff
EDINBURG, TEXAS - The UTRGV Women's basketball team...
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Hechos Valle
La actriz mexicana Carmen Salinas falleció este jueves a los 82 años de edad
Su familia dio a conocer la noticia a través de su cuenta verificada de Twitter: "Por su dolorosa pasión, ten misericordia de nosotros y del mundo...
Policía de Brownsville: Un oficial ha sido herido mientras respondía a una disputa doméstica
Un oficial de policía de Brownsville recibió heridas...
10 de diciembre: Hechos Valle Edicion Digital
En Vivo: Hechos Valle Edicion Digital con Esmeralda...
