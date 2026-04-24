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Texas agency finds Camp Mystic emergency plan insufficient
Camp Mystic’s emergency plan does not yet fully comply with new rules for youth camps, a state agency wrote in a letter to the camp’s director...
Texas police can arrest people suspected of entering country illegally, federal court rules
A 2023 Texas law that lets state police...
How Texans can purchase tax free emergency supplies
Living in Texas means living with the chance...
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Friday, April 24, 2026: Very warm, muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, April 23, 2026: Foggy morning, breezy day with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, April 22, 2025: Stray shower with highs in the 80s
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RGV softball Thursday night bi-district round scores
RGV SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS Thursday, April 23rd Bi-District Round (Best-of-3) Harlingen 9, Weslaco 8 (Harlingen leads series 1-0) McAllen High 4, Brownsville Pace...
Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith speaks on business-side of UTRGV football success during visit to Edinburg
As part of The Business Playbook Conference in...
Nikki Rowe's Sarah Alamilla signs with St. Edward's
Nikki Rowe's Sarah Alamilla signed to join the...
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Zoo Guest: Giant cave cockroach
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 23, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Miles & Mel the Pitbull mix puppies
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