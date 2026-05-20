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US announces charges against former Cuban leader Raúl Castro in 1996 aircraft shootdown
MIAMI (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro in the 1996 downing of civilian planes flown by Miami-based exiles...
Brownsville driver killed in weekend rollover crash identified
A 22-year-old Brownsville man who was killed in...
Boil water notice issued in Edinburg following water line break near Allen Drive
A boil water notice was issued in Edinburg...
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Wednesday, May 20, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, May 19, 2026: Storms moving in from Mexico could reach the Valley overnight
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Rio...
Monday, May 18, 2026: Hot and muggy with showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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UTRGV golfer Jorge Martin Sampedro qualifies for NCAA Championships after historic performance
UTRGV golfer Jorge Martin Sampedro made history on Tuesday. The freshman from Spain is heading to the NCAA National Tournament after wrapping up the Bryan Regional...
RGV 4A boys & girls soccer All-Star game highlights
Highlights from both the boys and girls 4A...
Harlingen's Isaiah Gaytan signs to Palo Alto College
Harlingen baseball star Isaiah Gaytan is set to...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 18, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 15, 2026
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