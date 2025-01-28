Home
Abbott orders state police to help federal agents with immigration enforcement
" Abbott orders state police to help federal agents with immigration enforcement " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization...
Department of Justice cuts off federally funded legal aid to detained immigrants
" Department of Justice cuts off federally...
Former Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputy sentenced in drug trafficking scheme
A 39-year-old McAllen man was sentenced Tuesday after...
Weather
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025: Stray shower with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Jan. 27, 2025: Spotty showers with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Charlotte O'Keefe breaks program rebound record as UTRGV WBB & MBB fall to Nicholls
The UTRGV men's and women's basketball teams fell on Monday night to Nicholls. Despite the loss, Charlote O'Keefe recorded her second straight 20-rebound game. In...
Brian Schottenheimer says he's 'ready' to coach Cowboys after long career as NFL assistant
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brian Schottenheimer was quick...
UTRGV baseball holds first official practice for 2025 season
The UTRGV Vaqueros baseball team is officially on...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 27, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Radiated tortoise
Noticias RGV
Escuelas de Donna dejarán de funcionar por la falta de estudiantes
Dos escuelas del Distrito Escolar de Donna ISD cerrarán el próximo año escolar y lo harán a causa de la falta de estudiantes, pues aseguran que...
Tavo Rayo presenta la fecha de estreno de su nueva canción
La fecha oficial de lanzamiento de la última...
Ex agente del sheriff del condado Hidalgo sentenciado por esquema de tráfico de drogas
Un hombre de McAllen, de 39 años, fue...
