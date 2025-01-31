Home
Sullivan City councilmember arrested in connection with narcotics investigation
Sullivan City Councilmember Place 4 Ruben Villalon was one of three people arrested in a long-term narcotics investigation, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. ...
'She's depressed, she's not herself:' Brownsville mom calls for alleged bullying towards daughter to stop
A Brownsville Independent School District mom claims her...
New details released in officer-involved shooting in Edinburg
Edinburg police have responded to the residence of...
Friday, Jan. 31, 2025: Cool morning, warm afternoon, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025: Breezy, cooler night, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025: Showers, windy, warm, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Harvest Christian shines in 100-34 win over South Texas Christian
Highlights from Harvest Christian's 100-34 win over South Texas Christian Academy.
Ultimate Warrior returns to the RGV with 12 fights at Payne Arena on January 31
Ultimate Warrior is returning to the RGV after...
Edinburg Vela's Derek Rodriguez signs with Texas A&M International
Edinburg Vela's Derek Rodriguez signed his letter of...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Arrestan a concejal de Sullivan en relación con una investigación de narcóticos
El concejal de la ciudad Sullivan Place 4, Rubén Villalón, fue una de las tres personas arrestadas en una investigación de narcóticos a largo plazo, según...
Revelan nuevos detalles del tiroteo en el que intervino un agente en Edinburg
La policía de Edinburg ha respondido a unas...
Recomiendan llevar una dieta sana ante el aumento de la tasa de mortalidad materna
En temas de salud, los expertos han denominado...
