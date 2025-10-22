Home
Teen killed in Donna expressway crash identified as South Texas ISD student
The Donna Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety continue investigating a two-vehicle crash on the expressway that killed a 16-year-old and hospitalized two...
Feds slash the budget for program that helped 65,000 Texans enroll for health insurance
About this time of year, Foundation Communities would...
Trump says he'd have final say on money he seeks over past federal investigations into his conduct
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday...
Weather
Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025: Stray shower with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025: Very warm and sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025: Warm but not humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV volleyball: Rivera celebrates district title, Lady Cards defeat Los Fresnos on the road, Edinburg sweeps Weslaco
Highlights from the Harlingen vs. Los Fresnos, Weslaco vs. Edinburg, and Brownsville Pace vs. Brownsville Rivera volleyball matches.
UTRGV offense looking to bounce back after Week 8 struggles
The UTRGV football team is coming off a...
Playmakers - Week 8 of 2025 Valley High School Football
Playmakers is a series on Channel 5 News...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, Oct. 20, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Oct. 17, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Petunio, the Guinea Pig
Connect
