States scramble to send full SNAP food benefits to millions of people after government shutdown ends
With the longest U.S. government shutdown over, state officials said Thursday that they are working quickly to get full SNAP food benefits to millions of people,...
Fresh off defeating state THC ban, Texas hemp industry faces wipeout under federal deal to end shutdown
As part of the spending deal to end...
Texas lawmakers will hold first hearing Thursday to review college campus speech after Charlie Kirk killing
Texas lawmakers on Thursday will hold their first...
Weather
Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025: Warm and breezy with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025: Mild weather with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025: Nice afternoon, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV Vipers VIP Slam Dunk event with Driscoll Health
The RGV Vipers alongside Driscoll health hosted their second annual vip slam dunk evening at the Bert Ogden Arena. Four vipers players joined kids ages 7...
UTRGV football chases first conference road win this Saturday against McNeese
The UTRGV football team has accomplished a lot...
Playmakers - Week 11 of 2025 Valley High School Football
Playmakers is a series on Channel 5 News...
Programming
Community
Recipients of KRGV's Student of the Week 2025 honored during banquet
A big celebration was held Wednesday in honor of some of the Valley’s brightest students. For the last several weeks, Channel 5 News has highlighted...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
