Visas revoked for 9 UTRGV international students, university says
Nine international students at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley had their visas revoked, the university confirmed to Channel 5 News. “UTRGV has been...
Texas Senate to consider bill that could reshape how history and race are taught in state universities
" Texas Senate to consider bill that...
Sales tax receipts will be closely watched as Texas tracks economic jolt of tariffs
" Sales tax receipts will be closely...
Weather
Thursday, April 10, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, April 9, 2025: Warm and sunny with highs in the 80s
Wednesday, April 9, 2025: Warm and sunny with highs in the 80s
Tuesday, April 8, 2025: Chilly morning, temps in the 80s
Tuesday, April 8, 2025: Chilly morning, temps in the 80s
Sports
PONY International Softball World Series announces plans to return to RGV this summer
The Boys and Girls Club of McAllen announced earlier today the PONY International Softball World Series is coming back to the Valley once again after hosting...
Port Isabel football stars sign to play in college
Port Isabel football stars sign to play in college
UTRGV Men's Tennis looking to finish the season undefeated
UTRGV Men's Tennis looking to finish the season undefeated
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 7, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 4, 2025
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 4, 2025
Zoo Guest: Tiger Salamander
Connect
Noticias RGV
Corazón del Valle: Alimentación balanceada para prevenir la diabetes
Según el registro de un estudio publicado por Wallethub, el Valle de Texas se encuentra como la región con más problemas de obesidad en el país,...
Programa de robótica para estudiantes
Programa de robótica para estudiantes
Campaña de reciclaje de desechos electrónicos en Brownsville
Campaña de reciclaje de desechos electrónicos en Brownsville
