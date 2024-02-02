Home
Search warrant executed in connection with double homicide in Brownsville
A search warrant was executed at a suspect’s home in Brownsville early Friday morning in connection with a double homicide investigation, according to the Cameron County...
Zoo Guest: Knob-tailed gecko
Senators reach a deal on border policy bill. Now it faces an uphill fight to passage
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate negotiators on Friday reached...
Weather
Friday, Feb. 2, 2024: Late storms with temperatures in the 80's
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024: Stray AM shower, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024: Mostly cloudy, mild, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UIL unveils 2024-2026 realignment
The University Interscholastic League unveiled the official realignment of schools for athletic and academic competition for the next two academic years on Tuesday. RGV administrators...
Coaches reflect on Edinburg Vela HC Campbell's career
Edinburg Vela HFC John Campbell announced his retirement...
UTRGV Father-Daughter combo on the court
Edinburg -- UTRGV Women's Basketball newcomer Kade Hackerott...
Programming
Community
Zoo Guest: Knob-tailed gecko
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Bliss the Terrier Pitbull mix
Noticias RGV
Actívate: Instructora amplia sobre los beneficios de la meditación
En Actívate, la instructora de Yoga, Cindy Calderón, informa acerca de los beneficios que provee la meditación para la salud mental, así como la salud física....
2 de febrero 2024: Mañana soleada con temperaturas en los 80s
Para seguir a Marlene Trujillo en su página...
Arrestan a un hombre en Brownsville tras amenazar con disparar en una escuela secundaria
Este jueves 1 de febrero, la policía de...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
