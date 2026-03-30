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Valley group preparing Mother's Day celebration for military service women
A Rio Grande Valley group, Veteran Females United, is celebrating the women who've served in the armed forces. The group is getting ready for a...
Mission beautifying project turns irrigation pipes into art
Drivers going by Lions Park in Mission might...
McAllen Public Library begins fee forgiveness program
Residents who have overdue items from the McAllen...
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Monday, March 30, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, March 29, 2026: Warm and breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, March 28, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
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UTRGV Athletics Class of 2026 Hall of Fame induction ceremony
UTRGV Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2026 1995 Women's Sun Belt Conference Cross Country Champions, Sofia De Alva, Women's Basketball, 1982-86 ...
UTRGV Football hosted second annual youth clinic
UTRGV football hosted their second annual youth clinic,...
RGV Vipers will host the Austin Spurs in the first round of playoffs
The RGV Vipers clinched the No. 4 seed...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, March 27, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Red wriggler worms
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 26, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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