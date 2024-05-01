Home
This Texas veterinarian helped crack the mystery of bird flu in cows
The first calls that Dr. Barb Petersen received in early March were from dairy owners worried about crows, pigeons and other birds dying on their Texas...
GOP-led states sue Biden administration over new rules aimed at closing ‘gun show loophole’
Originally Published: 01 MAY 24 16:43 ET ...
Leader of human smuggling organization in the Valley among those sentence to federal prison
Six members, including the leader, of the human...
Weather
Wednesday, May 1, 2024: Breezy, muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, April 30, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, April 29, 2024: Stray storm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
McAllen High girls Track & Field win Regional Championship
MCALLEN, Texas -- The McAllen High girls track & field team won the 5A Region 4 Championship Title. The first valley girls team to accomplish that...
Weslaco Lady Panthers Roaring Start to UIL Softball Playoffs
WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco softball dominated Mission outscoring...
McAllen Memorial's Hinojosa signs for Texas Lutheran Track & Field
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's David Hinojosa is...
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Pebbles the great plains rat snake
Noticias RGV
Congresistas exigen envío de agua desde México
La falta de agua en el Valle del Río Grande pone de nuevo en el foco de atención el tratado del agua porque México ha de...
Tensión tras protestas pro palestinas en la universidad de Columbia
Las dramáticas protestas en los campus universitarios, como...
Continúa investigación de atropello mortal en Pharr
En la ciudad de Pharr la policía continua...
