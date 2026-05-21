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Donna DACA recipient released from ICE custody
A 32-year-old Donna woman with an active Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status was released from immigration custody, her attorney confirmed to Channel 5 News on...
Valley schools announce backup graduation plans in case of severe weather
Ongoing weather conditions are forcing several Rio Grande...
Flood watch issued for the entire Rio Grande Valley
A flood watch was issued early Thursday morning...
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Thursday, May 21, 2026: Flood watch issued for all of South Texas
A flood watch has been issued for all of South Texas until 7 a.m. Monday, May 25. Three to six inches of rain have already...
Wednesday, May 20, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, May 19, 2026: Storms moving in from Mexico could reach the Valley overnight
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Rio...
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Playmaker: La Joya's Matt Ortiz ready to take talents to UTRGV
La Joya senior outfielder Matt Ortiz is heading to college baseball after a standout season that put him among the best hitters in the state. ...
PSJA Bears baseball ready for regional final rematch against Dripping Springs
The PSJA Bears baseball team is heading to...
Sharyland baseball team gives thoughts on eve of regional final
The Sharyland Rattlers are less than 24 hours...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 18, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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